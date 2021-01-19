Frost Advisory issued in several counties in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The high temperature in Orlando was only 66 degrees on Monday afternoon.

Cold air will continue to move into Central Florida on Monday night.

The sky is clear, and the cold will cause some trouble.

A freeze warning is in effect for western Marion County.

This will include Ocala over to Dunnellon.

The freeze warning kicks in at 2 a.m. and will last until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A Frost Advisory is also in effect for the rest of Marion County and interior parts of Flagler County and Volusia County.

Northern Lake County and all of Sumter County are also included in this Frost Advisory.

The Frost is expected to hang on until about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The low in Orlando will be 40 degrees Monday, in Ocala, the low is set to hit 32 degrees.

For Tuesday, Central Florida gets just a little warmer with a high of 68 degrees in Orlando.