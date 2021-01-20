Man killed, woman critically injured in Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Titusville Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. by the intersection of South Grannis Avenue and Tropic Street, according to authorities.

Police said they found the man dead on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. A woman was also found close by and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a shooter fired their gun and quickly left the scene. Police are now searching for the person who was behind the trigger.

Police said the victims were intentionally targeted.

Officers urge anyone with information to call police at 321-264-7800 or report an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.