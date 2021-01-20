Ocoee police look for woman accused of stealing Chihuahua

Officers with the Ocoee Police Department are looking for the woman accused of stealing a Chihuahua.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Ocoee Police Department are looking for the woman accused of stealing a Chihuahua.

Police said on Jan. 18 officers responded to Lakewood Avenue regarding a stolen beige Chihuahua.

Officers said the dog was outside on the sidewalk of Lakewood Avenue and it was in front of its house when a yellow Jeep Renegade pulled up to the residence.

[TRENDING: Fla. leads nation in cases with new COVID variant | 12-year-old Orlando girl still missing | Biden inauguration will be different]

🕵🕵Attempt to Identify Can you help us to identify the person or vehicle in these photos? She removed a dog, a beige Chihuahua from the front of a residence on Lakewood Avenue. Posted by Ocoee Police Department on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Investigators said a woman stepped out of the Jeep and grabbed the dog.

Anyone with information about the woman or the vehicle featured in the story is asked to call 407-905-3160.