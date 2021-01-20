Solar Bears hockey game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears will not take to the ice Wednesday night.

The ECHL has announced the team’s game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits scheduled for 7 p.m. has been postponed, per the league’s health and safety protocols, according to a news release.

The ECHL nor the teams clarified if any of team members, staff or coaches tested positive for the coronavirus.

League officials are working with the Solar Bears and Swamp Rabbits to reschedule the game to a later date.

Tickets purchased for the game will be honored when the game is rescheduled, league officials said.

For ticket information please contact ticketmaster.com or call the Solar Bears at 407-951-8200. Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.

The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to the rink when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.