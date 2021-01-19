She said, ‘Yes’! Man proposes to girlfriend, despite emergency trip to AdventHealth

In his hospital gown, hooked up to monitors and an IV, Keith Baon got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of two years. (AdventHealth)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Keith Baon had planned a romantic trip to Orlando to propose to his beloved girlfriend. Instead, it turned into a trip to the hospital.

Baon, originally from Ohio, was in Florida with his girlfriend, Stacey Szczuldo, when he experienced terrible chest pains. He was eventually taken to AdventHealth Heart of Florida, according to the hospital system.

The 36-year-old expressed to healthcare workers that part of his distress was that his efforts to propose suddenly got more complicated.

Baon told nurses that Szczuldo’s father had died five years ago and he had planned to propose to her on her father’s birthday, according to a press release.

Determined to not let the emergency trip sway his decision, he got down on one knee, all while sporting a hospital gown and hooked up to an IV. Hospital staff were on hand just in case, an AdventHealth spokesperson said.

“Apparently, I’m a heartthrob,’' Szczudlo said as she joked about the proposal’s location.

Baon, 36, and his girlfriend, Stacey Szczudlo, from Ohio were in Florida for a day before their impromptu proposal in a hospital room. (AdventHealth) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

AdventHealth told News 6 that Szczudlo is a breast cancer survivor.

“He was with me through that and has seen me bald, so we’ll get through this, too,” she said.

Baon was released from the hospital and the couple resumed their romantic weekend complete with a special dinner Szczudlo planned for her fiancé at Disney Springs.