Violent threat causes lockdown at Tohopekaliga High School

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A threat of violence caused a lockdown Wednesday morning at Tohopekaliga High School, according to the School District of Osceola County.

A spokeswoman for the district said a student reported hearing two other students “discussing a threat of school violence.”

Officials did not provide details about the nature of the threat. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was unfounded and the code red lockdown was lifted.

The district said students and staff were never in danger.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the school will remain on a Code Yellow lockdown for the remainder of the school day, which will limit access to campus,” the district wrote in a tweet. “Law enforcement will remain on campus as a reassurance to students and parents, and there is no need to pick up students early.”

Students will be dismissed at the normal time this afternoon. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed deputy cruisers blocking an entrance to the school and what appeared to be parents lined up outside the school building.

The patrol vehicles began leaving at about 11:05 a.m.