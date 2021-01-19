Hagerty High School parents to host private ‘homecoming,’ causing concerns about COVID-19 spread

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hagerty High School won’t be holding a homecoming dance this year due to the coronavirus cases that continue to grow nationally, however, a group of parents are hosting a non-school dance in February, according to a letter sent to parents.

Principal Robert Frasca Jr. sent a letter Tuesday informing Hagerty families of the event planned at Horsepower Ranch on Feb. 6 that has been advertised as “Homecoming for Hagerty students.”

“Please note that this event is not sponsored by Hagerty High School and is not associated with our school or district in any way,” Frasca wrote. “This is a private party being thrown by parents for students.”

The principal said he has received emails from concerned parents about the event and its impact on campus. Frasca said he shares their concerns but there is nothing he can do to stop the event.

“While I am extremely disappointed that this event has been portrayed as a Homecoming Dance for Hagerty High School, there is nothing I can do to stop the event from taking place as it is not associated with the school,” he wrote, adding, “All I can do is ask our families to make responsible decisions to help keep our school and community safe. I ask that you also consider keeping your student off campus for two weeks if you decide to allow them to go to this event.”

Student who quarantine after attending the event for 10 days can transition to online learning, helping to prevent a potential outbreak on campus.

Seminole County School District communications director Michael Lawrence said the school postponed traditional homecoming festivities from football season into basketball season due to the coronavirus.

School officials had hoped to plan a traditional homecoming dance if the pandemic had improved but as Florida continues to report thousands of new infections a day, that did not happen.

Hagerty High School will have some homecoming week events including the crowning of their king and queen on Jan. 30 at the Girls PowderPuff football game, according to Lawrence.

Lawrence said he was unaware if the parents planning the event had notified the health department about the event.