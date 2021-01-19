Wildwood Elementary School cleared after bomb threat

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A bomb threat caused an evacuation at Wildwood Elementary School on Tuesday but the campus has since been deemed safe, according to the Sumter County School District.

Further details about the threat have not yet been provided.

“The school followed the district protocols and staff and students were safely evacuated while the school was searched. We would like to thank all of the law enforcement officers that assisted during this threat,” district officials wrote in a tweet.

The normal release of students began around 3:20 p.m.