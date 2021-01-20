Volusia County COVID-19 vaccination events require proof of residency, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Wednesday, all state-run coronavirus vaccine sites hosted by Volusia County will require proof of residency.

During the registration process, people must self-certify their age and that they are a Florida resident. County officials say a driver’s license or a utility bill with the same name as the registrant will be required at the vaccination site.

The county’s clarification comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced “vaccine tourism” will not be allowed in Florida. The phrase refers to people going from one state to another to get vaccinated then returning home after receiving their series of shots.

According to Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris, the new requirement was rolled out Tuesday morning on a call with other emergency management officials across the state.

Moving forward, state-run vaccine distributors will no longer be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people from out of state without proof they live in, own or rent a home in Florida. Part-time residency is acceptable, the governor says.