AdventHealth officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine demand in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As the state continues to work to meet covid-19 vaccine demands, more local Publix pharmacies will start vaccinating seniors.

The company announced nearly two dozen Publix stores will hand out the shots to seniors by appointment only.

The expansion comes as AdventHealth doctors discussed a drop in covid-19 hospitalizations in Florida. According to AdventHealth, this week hospitalizations are just under 600 in the Central Florida division.

During the briefing on Thursday, News 6 asked health officials if vaccinations had anything to do with the significant decrease.

“It is clear that it is not because of the vaccination numbers. We are hoping that at some point our vaccination numbers will get to the point where we can start seeing the protection that will prevent hospitalizations but right now we have not vaccinated enough people,” Dr. Vincent Hsu with AdventHealth said.

Hsu also explained the company is currently out of vaccines because the demand still remains high even for hospitals.

“We vaccinated our frontline staff members, we also had a community vaccination program last week, very successful. Unfortunately, we don’t have any vaccines left we are waiting to hear from the state when that’s going to occur but right now, we don’t have any specific dates of when we will be receiving our next shipment,” Hsu said.