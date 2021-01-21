Lake Nona home destroyed in fire, displacing family of 4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A family of four, including two young boys, are receiving help from their community and the Red Cross after a fire broke out at their home in the Lake Nona area.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the fire started around 3:01 p.m. Wednesday at the home on Marsh Point Drive.

A 911 caller stated the fire started in the garage.

Four people were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to OCFR. No one was injured in the fire.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started for Mike and Teri D’Amelio and their sons to help them recoup some of the items they lost in the blaze.

“The D’Amelios suffered a terrible fire that has taken their home. Everyone is safe but we are asking for any support to help their rebuilding process. Teri and Mike, with their two boys, are very active within the community, especially with Nona Sports,” fundraiser organizer Mandy McIntyre wrote. “Any donations would be greatly appreciated. All donations will be spent towards their recovery.”

Donations have poured in from neighbors, friends and family, totaling more than $12,000 a little less than 24 hours after the fire.