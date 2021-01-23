64ºF

23-year-old stuck, killed by multiple vehicles on SR 44

Troopers look for additional cars

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that involved two vehicles.

Troopers said the incident happened around 11:49 p.m. Friday night just east of County Road 44A.

According to FHP, a pickup truck and SUV were driving east on State Road 44 while a pedestrian was walking in the outside lane of the road.

The 23-year-old man from Wildwood was struck by both vehicles.

Troopers said two other sedans are believed to have also collided with the man and then left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

