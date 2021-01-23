Kissimmee officer fired after post about siege of US Capitol

A Kissimmee police officer and a civilian member of the agency have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the police department.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee officer was fired after he made a post on Facebook about the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Officer Andrew Johnson is accused of posting “The silent majority will rise!! Day one of the Revolutionary War! Hang on, it’s only just begun.”

Johnson made the post on the day supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Kissimmee Public Information Officer Samantha Scarp said the department received information on Johnson’s Facebook post from a concerned citizen.

“The posts he made do not align with our core values here and the Kissimmee Police Department and the decision was made to terminate this probationary employee,” Scarp said.

Court records show this past year Johnson also made posts about Black Lives Matter protests and the presidential election.