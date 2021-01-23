Motorcyclist killed in crash in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Orange County on Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of Colonial Drive and Econlockhatchee Trail around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

FHP said an SUV and a sedan were traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive.

Troopers said the Sedan was traveling to the direct left of the SUV.

Investigators said a motorcycle was heading westbound on Colonial Drive.

FHP said for an unknown reason the right side of the SUV struck the barrier wall and the SUV hit the right side of the sedan.

Troopers said both vehicles traveled in the westbound lanes of Colonial Drive.

Investigators said the front of the SUV hit the front of the motorcycle and both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected onto the road.

FHP said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at a local hospital and investigators said they are still trying to identify the female passenger of the motorcycle.