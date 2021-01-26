Orlando nearly hits record temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hit a high of 82 degrees in Orlando Monday afternoon.

This is 10 full degrees above the normal high of 72. We did not set a record Monday but we did get close. The record today is from 1920 when Central Florida hit 86 degrees in Orlando.

Temperatures in Orlando will drop to 63 degrees.

In the next two days, Central Florida will have near-record heat. The high Tuesday in Orlando is set to peak at 84 degrees. The record for Wednesday is 87 degrees from back in 1929.

So, while we will get close, I don’t believe the record falls.

For Wednesday, the high will be right back in the mid-80s. The record on Wednesday in Orlando is 86 from 1962.

Again, very close to a record high, but not getting the record.

By Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. the next cold front will be marching into the metro area of Central Florida. This front will bring a 30% chance of showers, and put an end to the run of near-record heat. The high on Thursday will stay in the upper 60s and the low Thursday night into Friday morning will drop all the way down to 44.