Popcorn sold at Publix recalled due to milk mix-up

ORLANDO, Fla. – A popcorn snack sold at Publix is being recalled due to the undeclared presence of milk, according to a notice from the grocery store chain.

According to the notice, Bickel’s Snack Foods, Inc. voluntarily issued the recall for one lot of its 8 oz. Butter Flavored Popcorn after bags containing Cheddar Flavored Popcorn were accidentally labeled as Butter Flavored popcorn.

“Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Milk could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product,” the notice read.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there had not been any illnesses linked to the consumption of the popcorn, the notice read.

Products with the following information are included in the recall:

Product Name: Bickel’s Snack Foods Butter Flavored Popcorn

GTIN: 0 70175 06021 5

Best By: 29 MAR 21

