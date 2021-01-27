Missing Chihuahua returned to owner

A missing Chihuahua has been returned to its owner, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing Chihuahua has been returned to its owner, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

The puppy is in good health, according to police.

Originally officers with the Ocoee Police Department were looking for a woman accused of stealing the Chihuahua.

[TRENDING: Video shows officer slamming student | Man shoots at ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend 94 times | These men are paying $55M to go to space station]

Police said on Jan. 18 officers responded to Lakewood Avenue regarding a stolen beige Chihuahua.

Officers said the dog was outside on the sidewalk of Lakewood Avenue and it was in front of its house when a yellow Jeep Renegade pulled up to the residence.

Investigators said a woman stepped out of the Jeep and grabbed the dog.

Police said it turns out the woman was doing a good deed to prevent any harm from coming to the pup.

“We had a sneaking suspicion this was the case but had to go with the facts,” the police department posted on Facebook.