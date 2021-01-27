Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Ocala, officers say

One dead following crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Ocala, according to police.

According to officials, the crash happened near South Pine Avenue and Southwest Broadway.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Pine Avenue, from State Road 40 and Southwest 5th Street, is blocked.

No other information has been released.

Actual location of fatal crash is S Pine Ave & SW Broadway - the roadway for northbound & southbound traffic on Pine Ave between SR40 & SW 5th St. remains blocked. pic.twitter.com/VCETYcqn6A — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 27, 2021

Stay with News 6 for updates on this developing story