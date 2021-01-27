77ºF

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Ocala, officers say

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

OCALA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Ocala, according to police.

According to officials, the crash happened near South Pine Avenue and Southwest Broadway.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Pine Avenue, from State Road 40 and Southwest 5th Street, is blocked.

No other information has been released.

