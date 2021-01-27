Video shows Florida man wearing garbage bags torch Waste Pro trucks, building

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida man has struck again, this time targeting garbage trucks in Broward County.

A man was seen wearing black garbage bags and goggles at the Waste Pro facility in Pompano Beach on Oct. 18, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Video shows officer slamming student | Man shoots at ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend 94 times | These men are paying $55M to go to space station]

Investigators said the man set fire to the gate and let himself in, then walked toward the rear of the property alongside the garbage trucks with what appeared to be a gas canister.

Video recorded at the building shows the man lighting a garbage truck on fire, then torching several more as he made his way back toward the front gate. Before leaving, the video shows him putting a clear bottle of liquid inside a building, which he then also set on fire.

“The subject is then seen leaving the compound through the gate and fleeing in a black sedan,” deputies said. “There was an additional white SUV type vehicle that was being used as a possible lookout in the area.”

Rewards totaling $10,000 is being offered for information that leads authorities to the man.

There is a reward of $3,000 from Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to an arrest. Additionally, there is a $7,000 reward being offered by Waste Pro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-652-6557.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.