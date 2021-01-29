56ºF

Polk County sheriff provides update after 10 people illegally get CARES Act money

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide an update after the arrest of 10 people who obtained federal CARES Act money illegally.

According to the sheriff, the 10 suspects are facing a variety of fraud and theft charges, including felonies.

“Many of the suspects are already receiving government assistance, such as food stamps and unemployment,” deputies said.

Deputy County Manager Joe Halman will join Judd during the update.

