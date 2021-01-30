125 cases of COVID-19 variant reported in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida leads the country in cases of the COVID-19 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has 125 cases of the variant, according to the CDC.

Six cases of the COVID-19 variant have been reported in Seminole County, according to the department of health.

[TRENDING: Video shows deputy Tasing student | How to get the vaccine in Fla. | NASA tests new moon rocket]

Ad

Seminole County is not the only area where cases have been reported in Central Florida.

Two cases were reported in Orange County, according to Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health.

The cases in Orange County were from two people visiting.

The variant was also reported in Osceola County, Volusia County, Brevard County and Lake County.

Health officials said the B.1.1.7 variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations.

The variant spreads more easily and quickly, according to health officials.

The variant is most prevalent in London and was first spotted in September of 2020.