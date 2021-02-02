Orlando time capsule to reveal thoughts on 2020 -- from 25 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. – A time capsule buried at the Orange County Courthouse in 1995 will be opened Tuesday, with the highlight revealing predictions for the year 2020.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will join other officials at 10 a.m. to open the time capsule, which was buried at the site of the Orange County Courthouse as construction was completed 25 years ago.

Some of the other items include photographs by local residents and civic leaders documenting a “Day in the Life” in Orange County and items that marked the state of the county in 1995.

Pamela Schwartz, of the Orange County Regional History Center, will provide details about the items contained in the capsule.