Super Bowl 55: How to watch, stream, listen

TAMPA, Fla. – The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

What channel is the game on? News 6 WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Kansas City is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 56.5

Tampa Bay defeated the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers to earn a spot in the championship, while Kansas City defeated the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills to advance.

The Chiefs defeated the Bucs 27-24 earlier this year.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes each had three touchdown throws in the game.

Mahomes did not throw an interception, while Brady threw two picks.

The KC quarterback did lose a fumble during the game.

The story of the game revolved around Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill brought in 13 catches, 269 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Stats leaders for Tampa Bay:

• Tom Brady has thrown for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

• Ronald Jones has rushed for 978 yards and 7 touchdowns

• Mike Evans has caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns

Stats leaders for Kansas City:

• Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 4,740 yards for 38 touchdowns and 6 interceptions

• Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 803 yards and 4 touchdowns

• Travis Kelce has caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns