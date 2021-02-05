1 shot at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot Thursday night at an Orlando apartment complex, and police are searching for the shooter.

Orlando police said the shooting happened at the Isle Apartments off Long Road.

Authorities said they were called to the area and found the victim sitting on a bench.

First responders took the victim to a hospital and he or she is are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

No arrests have been made, and no other details have been released.

Orlando police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Stay with News 6 for more updates