Firefighters battle strong blaze Thursday at Ocala home

No one was injured while extinguishing the fire

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Fire Rescue crews battled a strong fire Thursday that destroyed a home.

According to OFR, the fire was reported on the 500 block of Southeast 28th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a single-story residential structure engulfed in fire, with heavy flames coming out through the roof.

“Due to the fire’s magnitude, units took a defensive stance until the heavy flames were knocked down,” OFR said in a news release.

When firefighters gained control of the flames, they forced their way into the home to search the area.

Crews continued to pump water onto the fire until there was no sign of flame or hot spot left.

Officials said that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“The cause of the fire is unknown,” officials said.

The Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.

