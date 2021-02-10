2 dead after crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County

Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash on County Road 415 was just north of State Road 44.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a van, according to investigators.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the driver of the van was a 78-year-old man.

The driver of the van suffered a medical episode and he was pronounced dead at the scene after EMS arrived.