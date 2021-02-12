COVID-19: Brevard County denotes $18 million for rental assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County residents impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic will have a chance to receive rental assistance after the county allocated more than $18 million in federal dollars.

The money provides financial assistance and housing stability services, including rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs. The money can also be used toward utilities and home energy costs arrears, and other expenses related to housing incurred during the pandemic.

According to county officials, assistance is restricted to households whose income is at or below 80% of area median income, which is currently $55,350 for a family of four.

The application for the program will be available at all 17 Brevard County Libraries and the Law Library, on the Department’s website and through an online portal.

Eligibility requirements include:

The applicant is a resident of Brevard County.

The applicant is at or below 80% of Area Median Income.

The applicant must sign all required documents (application, social security number waiver, release/request of information, etc.) or their application will be rejected/denied.

Documentation of all income from the entire Household as reported on the Household Income Section of the application (include 2 months of bank statements, pay stubs, etc., or a 2020 tax return (IRS Form 1040)).

All members of a household must be accounted for in the application.

For applications filled out by hand, please make sure that the writing is clear and legible.

According to officials, the County has received $18,176,052 for the program from the federal government.

