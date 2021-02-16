Motorcyclist killed in crash on Poinciana Boulevard, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was killed Tuesday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV crashed into his motorcycle in Osceola County.

The crash was reported at 3:20 p.m. near Laguna Bay Circle, according to troopers.

According to the FHP crash report, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Poinciana Boulevard when the driver of an SUV attempted to change lanes and struck the left side of the motorcycle.

The rider from Kissimmee was ejected and later died at Osceola Regional Hospital, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details, including the victim’s name, were immediately available.