Norwegian Cruise Line suspends sailings through May

Norwegian Cruise Line is once again extending its suspension on sailings, this time through the end of May.

Norwegian previously pushed back its return to sailing through the end of April less than a month ago.

The company said that anyone who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise will receive a refund by March 23. The company is also offering a 10% off coupon for those passengers if they have not already received one from a previously canceled cruise. The coupon is good for one year.

The company said it is still working on taking “all appropriate steps and actions to combat the spread of COVID-19″ before it resumes sailing.

Norwegian is also trying to figure out whether it will be able to resume any of its Alaska Cruises in 2021. The Canadian government has suspended all commercial cruises in Canadian waters through February of 2022. Norwegian said it is “exploring several initiatives that may allow such cruises to continue” including asking the Canadian government to amend its suspension.