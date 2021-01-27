Disney Cruise Line suspends cruises through April

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has now suspended sailings through April, according to its latest coronavirus travel alert. It has also suspended some departures into the following month.

The cruise line announced that sailings aboard the Disney Fantasy are canceled through April 24 and vacations onboard the Disney Dream are suspended through April 30.

As for May departures, sailings on the Disney Magic are suspended through May 9. The Disney Wonder will not be departing from any port until at least May 12.

The company added that based on the conditional sail order provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it must cancel sailings longer than seven nights.

“We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the company said in a news release. Disney added that it is working to continue to refine its protocols as it awaits further guidance from the CDC.

Guests impacted by these cancellations are encouraged to contact their travel agent. Disney will send an email to impacted travelers.