Conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday morning at his home in Florida after battling lung cancer, his family announced. He was 70 years old.

Limbaugh, a conservative talk radio icon, died at his home in Palm Beach, his wife, Kathryn, announced on “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” which began in 1988.

Limbaugh learned he was suffering from stage IV lung cancer in January 2020.

Days later, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address. First lady Melania Trump presented America’s highest civilian honor to Limbaugh.

According to the radio show’s website, Limbaugh’s show was the most listened-to in the U.S., airing on more than 600 stations with up to 27 million weekly listeners.

Limbaugh began his radio career in 1967 at the age of 16.

Limbaugh, a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting,” was enshrined in the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He was named one of Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People in 2008 and one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2009.

