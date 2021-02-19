65ºF

Child-luring investigation in Georgia leads to arrest in Deltona

Man accused of using online games for lewd conversations with teen

Thomas Mates, Producer

Truneika Ramos, 34
DELTONA, Fla. – An investigation that started in Georgia ended with a Deltona man’s arrest.

Truneika Ramos, 34, was arrested by Volusia County deputies Thursday. Ramos, also known as Dejon and D.J. Ramos, is accused of using online video games, Paladins and AFK Arena, to contact the 14-year-old victim.

The investigation began in March 2020 with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. Deputies said Ramos also had sexually explicit text and video conversations with the victim through Google Hangouts. Ramos was aware of the teen’s age and believed they were in a relationship, according to a news release.

Ramos faces charges of using a computer to solicit a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was still in jail Friday, held on $55,000 bond, records show.

