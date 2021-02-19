New federally supported COVID-19 vaccine sites coming to Florida, including Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a few weeks, four new federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will open in Florida’s biggest metro areas, including Orlando.

The sites will open March 3, operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and provide 2,000 shots per day.

In a news release Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis also said each site will have two smaller, mobile, satellite sites that will administer 500 doses per day in underserved areas, bringing the overall total for each site to 3,000 shots per day.

The locations are:

Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave. Tampa, FL 33604

Valencia College – West Campus, 1800 S. Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811

Gateway Mall, 5200 Norwood Ave Jacksonville, FL 32208

Miami Dade Community College (North Campus), 11380 NW 27th Ave. Miami, FL 33167

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard have formed a partnership to operate the four sites.

Appointments can be made at myvaccine.fl.gov once they become available. Only residents 65 and older and health care workers are eligible for inoculation at this time.

