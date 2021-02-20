Car crashes into Brevard County funeral home.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A car crashed into a Titusville funeral home Saturday morning around 2 a.m.
The crash happened at the North Brevard Funeral Home at 1450 Norwood Ave.
According to officials, first responders found the car well into the building.
Photos from the crash show a large hole where the front entrance once was. The car appeared to crash through a second wall inside and stop on top of some furniture.
Paneling from the ceiling was thrown about the rooms and insulation dangling from the ceiling.
Two people were treated and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Titusville Police Department.
