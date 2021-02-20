Man found dead inside Thornton Park duplex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a Thornton Park duplex on North Hyer Avenue on Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a shooting.

Officers said the case is in its very early stages.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.