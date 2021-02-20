Shooting at Orlando apartment leaves 1 man dead, officers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting that left one man dead.

According to officers, the shooting happened on North Hyer Ave. during a party.

Investigators said they discovered 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier dead inside the apartment around 7:35 p.m. Friday. Officers said Rozier was visiting the apartment and did not live there.

During their investigation, detectives determined that unknown suspects went inside the apartment during a party. Officials said the suspects robbed the victims inside and then fled.

OPD said there is no suspect information at this time and detectives have identified the victim as 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier.