Lines for COVID-19 vaccine run smoothly in Volusia County after help from Team Rubicon

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Counties in Central Florida are getting caught up on vaccine appointments this week after recent bad weather across the country caused delays in shipments.

Volusia County is doubling up on the number of people vaccinated this week to make up for appointments. The county is ready to administer 10,000 doses this week.

Susan McAdoy was happy with the process after receiving her first dose.

“This is something I had to do and here I am! And I’m very tickled about it and I’m still alive and everything,” she said.

The county needed extra hands to help administer more doses.

County officials asked the “Grey Shirts” of Team Rubicon for help and dozens of volunteers from the group responded.

“We’re really here to do whatever the county needs us to do to get these people through efficiently,” volunteer Mike Lowe said.

Lowe said normally they respond to disasters; cleaning up roads and helping people rebuild their houses and lives. The organization has helped administer 72,000 doses of the vaccine this year.

“We normally see people on their worst day and to see people coming through here smiling, happy, saying this is as good as their birthday, it’s a very rewarding thing,” he said.

Volusia County and Flagler County officials said they’ll be back on track this week.

Flagler officials said they received 1,300 doses Friday and expect delivery of another 1,600 Tuesday.