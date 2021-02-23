19-year-old woman dies in head-on crash in Volusia County

(Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Monday evening in Volusia County, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 6 p.m. the woman was driving a car west on State Road 46 at Morgan Alderman Road, near the St. Johns River.

A 28-year-old driver heading east lost control of his van and crossed onto oncoming traffic, striking the woman’s sedan head-on, a crash report said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

A 19-year-old passenger in the woman’s car was badly injured and taken to a hospital, according to troopers.

The FHP said the driver of the van suffered minor injuries.