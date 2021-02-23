Home care aide busted for stealing from 94-year-old, Volusia County deputies say

A home health aide faces charges after Volusia County deputies arrested her Monday on accusations that she stole from a 94-year-old woman in her care.

Cory Whealen, 35, of Daytona Beach is accused of taking prescription medication from the victim, as well as the 94-year-old’s credit card. Deputies said the Edgewater woman requires round-the-clock care.

The victim’s credit card was charged several times throughout the month of January, according to deputies. Some of her medication, a painkiller called Tramadol, also went missing sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, records show.

The fraudulent charges on the stolen credit card totaled $1,031.52 and included the purchase of 28 Hydrocodone pills prescribed to the victim which, according to investigators, were swapped out for acetaminophen before making it to the victim.

Whealen faces charges of exploitation of an elderly person, neglect of an elderly person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, theft of a credit card, 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of fraud in obtaining a medicinal drug and two counts of petit theft.

