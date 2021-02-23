Police serve drug search warrant at Daytona Beach motel for 2nd time in 3 months

A drug search warrant was served at a Daytona Beach motel for the second time in three months, according to police.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A drug search warrant was served at a Daytona Beach motel for the second time in three months, according to police.

Daytona Beach Police said five people were arrested in a raid at the Best Southern Sun Plaza Motel on South Ridgewood Avenue.

During the raid, police said they found a gun and five different kinds of illegal drugs.

[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]

Captain Scott Lee said criminal activity at this motel is an issue.

Ad

“We will continue to take enforcement action when necessary. We expect the motel owner to take immediate action to keep the criminal element off of his property,” Lee said.

Investigators said officers responded to the motel around 6:30 a.m. this past Friday after a man called 911 after hearing gunshots coming from a motel room.

Officers responded and found shell casings in a room. During a search of two rooms, officers found illegal drugs: