Sanford man killed in crash near I-4 off-ramp

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Sanford man was killed in a crash near an Interstate 4 off-ramp on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 61-year-old woman was traveling in an SUV on the entrance ramp from Lake Mary Boulevard to westbound I-4.

The Sanford man was driving westbound in a sedan on the interstate, according to FHP.

Troopers said for an unknown reason, the driver of the SUV traveled from the entrance ramp toward the left westbound lane.

The front of the sedan hit the left side of the SUV, according to troopers.

Investigators said the Sanford man died a hospital in Seminole County and the driver of the SUV was seriously injured.

FHP said the crash is under investigation.