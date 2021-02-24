Florida man called for jihad, tried to join ISIS, officials say

A Florida man accused of attempting to join ISIS has been indicted on federal terror charges.

A grand jury in Gainesville formally charged 33-year-old Mohamed Suliman with attempting to provide material support for a terror organization.

According to investigators, Suliman traveled from Orlando to Turkey in 2014 and attempted to enter Syria illegally.

Officials said they also found dozens of audio files of Suliman calling for jihad, a holy war waged on behalf of Islam as a religious duty.

If Suliman is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

