Use this list to support Orlando’s women-owned businesses

Groupon is supporting Women-owned businesses this month with a new list.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following a rough year for many small businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, Women’s History Month is as good a time as any to support female-owned small businesses in the Orlando area.

To help drive customers to businesses owned by awesome lady bosses, Groupon has created a list for March featuring businesses you can get great deals at while shopping small.

For the Orlando area, the list includes fitness classes, horseback riding, some good deals on frozen yogurt and some custom-made goods. Check out the full list here.

Women’s History Month is a great time to help uplift small businesses but in particular female-run shops and stores because of the pandemic.

According to Forbes, women are leaving the workforce in devastating numbers due to the pandemic. More than 865,000 women left the workforce in September.

More than half of the women small business owners surveyed by Groupon said they feared closing their business due to the pandemic and 75% said the pandemic has negatively impacted their business.

Groupon has also partnered with crowdfunder Kiva.org to raise money from consumers in support of a women-owned business fund to create more opportunities for female entrepreneurs across the U.S. You can make a donation to the Kiva fundraiser here.

All of the donations will be pooled into a fund that supports women-owned small businesses and early stage entrepreneurs. Groupon is even taking care of the credit card processing fees.