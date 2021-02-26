CDC launches ‘vaccine finder’ tool, web site

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.
The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.
You enter your zip code and search radius and a list of nearby pharmacies and heath centers will pop up.
The tool details whether a location has doses in stock or not.
You can also search for a manufacturer if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.
The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Castlight Health.