CDC launches ‘vaccine finder’ tool, web site

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your zip code and search radius and a list of nearby pharmacies and heath centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock or not.

You can also search for a manufacturer if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Castlight Health.