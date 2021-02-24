Florida vaccine supply about to get a boost, governor says

Gov. Ron DeSantis said between the four FEMA mass vaccination sites, an increase in Pfizer vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson on the way, the state of Florida is going to start seeing more coronavirus vaccine very soon.

The Governor said Wednesday during a news conference in Hernando County that in the month of January, the state was receiving about 260,000 initial doses of vaccine a week, but he said now Florida will have potentially hundreds of thousands more doses that will be available on a weekly basis.

He also said the state will see an increase in Pfizer vaccine.

The governor said they were getting about 120,000 doses a week, but said he expects that number to climb to over 200,000 doses of Pfizer a week.

DeSantis also talked about the state’s four FEMA sites due to open in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville, and said they should offer thousands of doses of the vaccine a day.

But those doses from the federal sites are additional vaccine, beyond what the Florida has been allocated, according to the governor.

He also said that with the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine happening Friday, that could provide another option as early as next week.