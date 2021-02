OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a sedan in Osceola County.

The FHP said the crash happened Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. near Pleasant Hill Road and Pine Ridge Circle.

According to troopers, the woman was trying to cross Pleasant Hill Road without using a crosswalk or intersection.

Authorities said the woman was struck by a sedan and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.