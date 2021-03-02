WATCH LIVE: New federal coronavirus vaccination site at Valencia College nears completion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, a new federally supported coronavirus vaccination site will open at Valencia College’s West Campus, providing 2,000 shots per day to those most vulnerable to the respiratory illness.

The Orlando FEMA site is one of four opening in the state, with the others being in Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa.

The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and is expected to remain open for at least eight weeks, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In addition, there will also be two mobile units that will go into underserved communities and provide 1,000 shots daily directly to the residents there.

The units will make their first stop from Wednesday to Saturday at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center on La Costa Drive then move to Kelly Park in Apopka from Sunday to March 10. The hours for those satellite sites will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and walk ups will be accepted.

There are plans to send the mobile units into Osceola, Polk and Highlands counties as well once leaders can come up with a list of neighborhoods that meet the criteria determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index.

The new Valencia site opens the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order to expand vaccine eligibility goes into effect. Starting Wednesday, law enforcement officers who are 50 and older, firefighters 50 and older and K-12 school personnel 50 and older will be allowed to get inoculated.

Those with high-risk pre-existing conditions were also recently given the green light.

Previously, only residents 65 and older were deemed eligible.

Among the first to visit the site will be more than 100 Orlando-area first responders, who will receive their shots on Tuesday as part of a training run to help workers prepare for patients. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón will also get his first dose on Tuesday.

“It’s been a year since COVID-19 began dramatically changing all of our lives,” Rolón said in a news release. “But throughout the pandemic, the officers of the Orlando Police Department have never stopped answering calls for service. And the opportunity to get vaccinated just helps us continue to answer those calls, protecting the safety of our officers, and the community they serve.”