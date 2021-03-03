5 students taken to hospital after air conditioner malfunctions at Lake Weir High School

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Five students and one adult were taken to a hospital as a precaution after an air conditioning unit at Lake Weir High School malfunctioned on Wednesday, sending fumes into a classroom.

Principal Colleen Wade wrote in a message to parents that the incident happened after lunch. The affected classroom was evacuated.

Paramedics arrived and took four students and one adult to a hospital as a precaution. A fifth student was driven to a hospital by his or her parent.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this incident. We did have a large emergency response with dozens of police and fire vehicles on campus… all to ensure everyone was safe,” Wade wrote. “Our team did a great job, and our students knew exactly what to do in this situation. We train for it, and today, we put that training to the test.”

She ended her message by saying there was no need to be concerned.

Marion County Public Schools said all operations on campus were normal by about 2:30 p.m.