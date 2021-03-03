ALL CLEAR: Daytona Beach airport evacuated, flights diverted over bomb threat

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport and prompted flights to be diverted, the airport tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Alert: due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info,” the airport tweeted.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Daytona Beach police conducted a sweep of the airport. The all clear was given at about 11 a.m.

“Thanks for your patience while the airport is checked and cleared,” VCSO tweeted.

It’s not known who received the threat via email.

Alert: due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info. — DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) March 3, 2021

Deputies and @DaytonaBchPD are at Daytona Beach International Airport @FlyDAB in response to a bomb threat. Thanks for your patience while the airport is checked and cleared! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 3, 2021

BREAKING: Daytona Beach International Airport on lockdown and being evacuated - law enforcement says they’re working to clear a bomb threat. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/qOIZdMr6qq — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) March 3, 2021

