72ºF

Local News

ALL CLEAR: Daytona Beach airport evacuated, flights diverted over bomb threat

Volusia deputies, police check airport after email threat

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Volusia County
,
Daytona Beach
,
Daytona Beach Airport
A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport and prompted flights to be diverted, the airport tweeted Wednesday morning.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An emailed bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport and prompted flights to be diverted, the airport tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Alert: due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info,” the airport tweeted.

[TRENDING: Gas skimmer hits News 6 anchor for $1,600 | Epic: Universal resumes work on 4th theme park | Porn plays during Fla. zoom class]

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Daytona Beach police conducted a sweep of the airport. The all clear was given at about 11 a.m.

“Thanks for your patience while the airport is checked and cleared,” VCSO tweeted.

It’s not known who received the threat via email.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: