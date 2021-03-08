Man, 62, shot and killed in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 62-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Leesburg, according to authorities.

Police said Lewis Dukes was found suffering from at least one gunshot when officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. at 1024 Tuskegee St.

Dukes was conscious and breathing and provided information to police and medical personal, according to a news release.

He was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died, records show.

Officers did not provide any additional information about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Leesburg Police at 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

